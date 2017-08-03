Coast Guard 9th District changes command

The change-of-command ceremony took place Wednesday at Windows on the River in downtown Cleveland.

During the ceremony, Rear Adm. June E. Ryan transferred the district’s command to Nunan.

Ryan assumed command of the 9th District in 2015. He retired from the Coast Guard immediately following Wednesday’s ceremony and plans to remain in the Cleveland area.

Nunan comes to Cleveland from Washington, D.C., where she held the position of military advisor to the secretary of Homeland Security.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.