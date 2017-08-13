Fisherman rescued off Frankfort pier

The man had been fishing and became stuck when winds picked up sent waves crashing over the break-wall.

The Coast Guard received notification from Benzie County 911 Dispatch at approximately 9:25 p.m. and launched a Coast Guard Station Frankfort 25-foot response boat-small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 jayhawk helicopter crew. The response boat arrived on scene first and confirmed the man was on the wall but could not assist due to shallow water.

The MH-60 helicopter crew hovered over the lighthouse on the pier and lowered a rescue swimmer who basket-hoisted the man to safety with no injuries before flying to Frankfort Dow Memorial Airport where local EMS were standing by.

The Coast Guard reminds all fishermen to be aware of their surroundings and to check the weather before going out.

The MH-60 jayhawk helicopters are new to Air Station Traverse City as the MH-65 dolphin helicopters are phased out. The jayhawk helicopters provide better capability, more power, and an ability to hoist more people.

The last Air Station Traverse City MH-65 dolphin helicopter is scheduled to depart from the air station on Monday.