Search suspended for kayaker missing in Green Bay near Ephraim, Wisconsin

Family members of the 20-year-old man contacted the Door County Sheriffs Department shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, indicating he was expected to return by 4 p.m. The man was believed to have been kayaking from Nicolet Bay to Horseshoe Island.



Door County Sheriffs Department notified the Coast Guard shortly after 10 p.m. after a crew from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources notified them that they had found a kayak on Horseshoe Island. The man's vehicle was located at a nearby boat ramp with his cell phone and a life jacket inside.



Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan command center launched a rescue crew from Station Washington Island and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Traverse City at about 10:15 p.m.

The Coast Guard searched through the night.



Local agencies remained on scene, including Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Sheriffs, Ephraim Fire Department, and a dive team from the local agencies.