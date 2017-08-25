Marine dog's funeral will cross Michigan in convoys of Jeeps, US flags

A route from Muskegon to South Lyon will end at the Michigan War Dog Memorial for the noon interment of Cena, a black Lab who was euthanized last month after a battle with cancer.

Cena was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until his retirement in 2014, the Associated Press reported. He later became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, Cena’s first wartime partner. Cena had been diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

DeYoung is to lead the convoy from Muskegon, where hundreds of people came in July to wish Cena farewell. Details are posted on Facebook.

A second convoy from southwest Michigan is to link up with it, and details for that one are posted on a separate Facebook page.

A GoFundMe campaign to memorialize Cena raised $62,269 by Thursday morning, well beyond its $40,000 goal. MLive reported that rather than a statue, a rolling tribute to all war dogs will be created — with donated airbrush work — with a Jeep Wrangler.

The Michigan War Dogs Memorial is at the former site of an abandoned monument to war dogs discovered in 2010 near 11 Mile and Milford roads. Its restoration was completed in 2013, and it contains memorials to more than a dozen war dogs, according to its website.