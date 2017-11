Students in grades 6-8 participated in the Patriot’s Pen competition. Winners were Bode Wilson, Rockne Smith and Gabriell Juhasc.

High school students participated in the Voice of Democracy competition. Taking top honors were Rebekah Schrader, Kailey Kuhlman and Maria Fickel.

The winners of the local contest will move on to the district competition, with the hopes of reaching the state and eventually the national competition.