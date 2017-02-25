'Zoolander No. 2' and 'Batman vs. Superman' lead the Razzies' pack

Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel “Zoolander No. 2” and the comic book battle-royale “Batman vs. Superman.” Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

Other Worst Picture nominees include “Dirty Grandpa,” “Gods of Egypt,” “Hillary's America” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.” Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro.

“Winners” of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed later today (Saturday, Feb. 25), the now traditional day before the 89th annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.

Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 states and 24 countries) selected contenders in eight of nine of categories. For Worst Screen Combo, the Razzies partnered again with Rotten Tomatoes, where tens of thousands of users picked the nominees.

37th annual Golden Raspberry Award Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE:

Zoolander No. 2 = 9

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice = 8

Dirty Grandpa = 6

Gods of Egypt = 5

Hillary's America = 5

Independence Day: Resurgence = 5

Alice Through the Looking Glass = 3