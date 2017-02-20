3 shows revealed for Meijer Gardens' summer concert series

Featuring a mix of blues, rock, alternative and indie, part of the lineup will include St. Paul & The Broken Bones; Four Voices featuring Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls; and Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson.

The complete 30-show lineup will be announced in mid-April.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones: June 9

St. Paul & the Broken Bones is a tight ensemble with a gospel-tinged, retro-soul garage sound complete with horns and a dynamic lead singer. The stirring live shows of the Birmingham, Alabama, band quickly garnered them a large following after the group formed in 2011. Led by vocalist Paul Janeway, an impassioned soul singer with James Brown-like stage moves and command, the sextet self-released an EP before signing with Single Lock Records. The label issued their debut full-length album, Half the City, early in 2014, and it reached No. 56 on the Billboard 200. Recorded in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2013, the EP “Live and in Person!!!” also appeared in 2014, with “Live from the Alabama Theatre” following a year later. Their latest album, “Sea of Noise,” was released last year.

Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers: June 12

Legendary artists and longtime friends Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will share the stage in a special group performance as Four Voices on June 12. The friendship among these four acclaimed artists began more than 25 years ago when Baez invited Ray and Saliers to perform at a 1991 benefit at the Berkeley Community Theater for her human rights organization, Humanitas. Upon accepting the invitation, Ray and Saliers suggested enlisting Carpenter, as well. After a successful performance, the four of them reconnected a year later at an Earth Day Celebration in Boston and at the Newport Folk Festival. Most recently, while together at Baez’s 75th birthday concert at the Beacon Theatre, they discussed the possibility of going on tour together and —one year later — the Four Voices Tour was confirmed.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson: Aug. 18

Ian Anderson, known throughout the world of rock music as the flute and voice behind the legendary Jethro Tull, celebrates his 49th year as an international recording and performing musician in 2017. After a lengthy career, Anderson and Jethro Tull have released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies since the band first performed at London’s famous Marquee Club in February 1968.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to purchase tickets during a members-only presale, April 29 through May 12. During the pre-sale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket. To join or renew before April 29, visit MeijerGardens.org/Membership.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13. More information on prices and purchasing locations will be available following the release of the full lineup in mid-April.