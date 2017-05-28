logo

Jazz band to wrap up 1st Presbyterian Church concert series

The Community Artist Series Committee of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven will host its final concert of the season at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4. The New Reformation Jazz Band will be the featured artist.

The band’s jazz repertoire encompasses Dixieland, ragtime, blues, big band and swing. It delivers beautiful harmonics reinforced by a beat that sets toes tapping.

NRB was formed in 1970 for what was to be a one-time gig. Forty-five years and thousands of performances later, this seven-member band is still together. Instruments range from trumpet, bass and tuba to banjo and Waterford.

All of the First Presbyterian Church’s Community Artist Series events are free and open to the public. The church is located at 508 Franklin Ave. in Grand Haven.

