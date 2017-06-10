Local summer concert series kick off next week

The Sounds of Summer concerts will happen every Tuesday at Bolt Park, located at the corner of Beechtree Street and Pennoyer Avenue on Grand Haven’s east side, and Wednesdays at Pottawattomie Park off Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

The free shows run from 7-8:30 p.m. Attendees are recommended to bring their own seating.

Dave Palmer, director of Walk the Beat, says this year’s shows at Pottawattomie Park will have new acts, activities for kids and a chance to win prizes every week. He described the acts as a variety of styles, ranging from classic rock, jazz, country, blues and surf music.

“(We) want the community to come enjoy and understand Grand Haven has music,” he said.

Palmer referred to West Michigan as “the music Mecca of the coast.”

Eric Kaelin of WAWL-FM has taken over the Bolt Park shows and said he wants to make sure they continue with the Tuesday night concerts so “there was music on the east side of town.”

“(It’s) a great way to get out and enjoy the weather, kick back and listen to great music,” he said.

Downtown Grand Haven will welcome Tuesdays in the Park, hosted by WGHN-FM in Central Park. Local artists will perform every Tuesday evening from 7-8:30. Seating is not provided, so it is suggested to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Central Park concerts are free and food trucks will be on site. The local radio station will also selling their official concert T-shirts, with the money donated to the Grand Haven High School band.

Rose Dunlap of WGHN said this year they want to try new music by “branching out and always make sure they’re playing to the crowd.” She encourages anyone to come and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere.