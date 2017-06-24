Worship on the Waterfront season kicks off Sunday

The shows run from 7-8:30 p.m. each Sunday through the end of August. Bring your own chair or sit in the bleachers.
In case of rain, the event moves indoors to All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St. in Spring Lake Township.
W.O.W. is a free event sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven, but free-will offerings are taken. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit www.worshiponthewaterfront.org for more information.
Here's the schedule:
June 25 – Jake Hamilton
July 2 – Jordan Feliz
July 9 – This Hope
July 16 – Hawk Nelson
July 23 – Jamie Grace
July 30 – The City Harmonic
August 6 – Jonny Diaz
August 13 – Jason Crabb
August 20 – Citizen Way
August 27 – Mark Schultz