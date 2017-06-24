Worship on the Waterfront season kicks off Sunday

The shows run from 7-8:30 p.m. each Sunday through the end of August. Bring your own chair or sit in the bleachers.

In case of rain, the event moves indoors to All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St. in Spring Lake Township.

W.O.W. is a free event sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven, but free-will offerings are taken. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit www.worshiponthewaterfront.org for more information.

Here's the schedule:

June 25 – Jake Hamilton

July 2 – Jordan Feliz

July 9 – This Hope

July 16 – Hawk Nelson

July 23 – Jamie Grace

July 30 – The City Harmonic

August 6 – Jonny Diaz

August 13 – Jason Crabb

August 20 – Citizen Way

August 27 – Mark Schultz