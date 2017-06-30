Music is the point at park concerts

The annual series began last week and runs from 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 31.

Steve Vanbelkum, president of the Heritage Festival committee, encourages people to come out every week, stressing the “beautiful setting” the night brings. D.J. Eatmon, the committee’s vice president, said they try to mix up the style of music for each week.

Wyatt & Shari Knapp performed Thursday. The duo described their music as being “under the large umbrella of Americana.” The couple explained how they live in Saugatuck during the winter and for the rest of the year they travel by RV from city to city across Michigan to perform. It was their first time performing at Mill Point Park.

Boy Scout Troop 14 was also out at the show handing out popcorn to the audience.

Mary Linstrom of Spring Lake said she has been coming out to Music at the Point for more than 10 years. She described the environment of the concert series as being “beautiful,” and says she most enjoys the oldies bands.

“I don’t think people realize how fortunate (we are),” she said. “More people should come.”

Music at the Point summer schedule:

July 6 – Tom Pancy Band

July 13 – The 3 Snyders

July 20 – Bill Ellingboe

July 27 – Sea Cruisers

Aug. 3 – Blue Water Ramblers

Aug. 10 – Steel Doin’ It

Aug. 17 – Funkle Jessie

Aug. 24 – Lakeshore Big Band

Aug. 31 – Don Middlebrook & the Pearl Divers

For more information on Music at the Point, visit www.slheritagefestival.com.