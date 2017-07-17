Hawk Nelson: Live Like You're Loved

The foursome from Ontario, Canada performed some favorites from their seven albums, as well as introduced some new songs to the crowd.

Some of these included “Drops in the Ocean, “Diamonds” and “Live Like You’re Loved.”

Lead singer Jon Steingard at one point ran up into the stands while exclaiming about the beautiful setting and the great crowd at the concert along the Grand River.

He also joked about the Pronto Pup stand and how one young fan couldn’t believe he didn’t know what a Pronto Pub was.

Worship on the Waterfront blends the music and passion of worship with the overwhelming beauty of God’s creation. Sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven, WOW is celebrating 71 years of ministry this summer.

There is no entry fee to the Sunday evening concerts, but donations are accepted.

Concerts are held at 7 p.m. each Sunday during the summer at Waterfront Stadium.

On the schedule for July 23 is Jamie Grace, whose hits include “Beautiful Day” and “Fighter.”

The City Harmonic performs on July 30 and Johnny Diaz takes the stage on Aug. 6.

For more information on Worship on the Waterfront, go online to www.worshiponthewaterfront.org