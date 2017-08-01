Talent flocks to Festival Idol stage

On Monday night, Krupiczewicz captured first place in the adult division of the Coast Guard Festival Idol competition, performing Kelsea Ballerini’s hit, “Yeah Boy.”

“I just travel around to wherever there are shows and do it whenever I can,” she said. “This is a dream of mine to be able to share my love for music.”

The competition drew 26 singers to the Waterfront Stadium stage.

In the youngest age group — those 13 and younger — Alyssa Kiffer took first place, followed by Ryley Frank and Mercedes Ybbarra.

Mackenzie Trowbridge wowed the crowd with her version of “Hallelujah” to win the ages 14-20 category; David Slocum placed second and Lilly Sportell took third.

Krupiczewicz edged out Ryan Skomal as the only two competitors in the adult (21-plus) category.

The youngest competitor received one of the loudest ovations. Anthony Megna, 6, belted out “Demons” by Imagine Dragon.

The judges for the competition were former Grand Haven teacher Jim Query, Kirk Wahamaki of the Muskegon Civic Theater and Linda Medema of the Frauenthal Center.

“We’re always amazed at how the young ones, the really young ones, step up and let it go,” Query said. “Their whole approach to it, their innocence and vitality — I’m amazed at that young talent.”

Wahamaki added: “It’s always fun, especially to watch the little kids. The big kids, when they get to that age, they’re ready to go.”

Medema said she enjoys seeing the same young singers compete year after year.

“I love seeing the ‘repeat kids’ come back, and the community support,” she said.