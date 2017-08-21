Keeping the beat on Beechtree

“We had a wonderful time. Everything worked out great,” said Walk the Beat founder Dave Palmer. “I couldn’t have asked for better weather or better volunteers or better sponsors. It absolutely was wonderful.”

Fifty-two musical acts performed at 26 different venues on Grand Haven’s east side Saturday afternoon for a chance at the Best Band and Best Song competition. The event also helps raise money for the Walk the Beat organization — a non-profit organization that works to provide instruments, lessons, radio spots, concert experiences and other opportunities for anyone involved in music.

“As far as what we raised, I think we're going to land somewhere around $35,000,” Palmer said.

The organizer said the Walk the Beat event provides people the opportunity to have fun while at the same time helping other people.

“I have accomplished the goal that I’ve set out for,” Palmer said.

Nick Warren, singer of the band Miss Atomic, said he enjoyed the music event.

“I think it’s awesome,” Warren said. “It’s really cool to see what they're doing for everyone.”

Warren said this was the band’s first time at Walk the Beat, and noted that it was also the first year for the band.

“It’s very different from a lot of festivals with the way it’s set up. It’s interesting, but it is well put together.”

Jared Williams, guitar player for the band, was also impressed with the event.

“This event has bands everywhere you go,” he said. “We walked down the street to the corner store and there were people everywhere.”

And the fact that the event was helping spread the ability to play music was also something Williams enjoyed.

“That just means the world to us,” he said. “That’s something that’s just cool to be a part of.”

Walk the Beat Winners

“The best band is Melophobix,” Palmer said. “They won 40 hours production time, they won a music video, they won a photo shoot and they won a website. That's a $10,000 package.”

The winner of the Best Song prize was Cosmic Knot with their song “Like a Gypsy.” According to Palmer, that was a $2,500 cash prize.

“And then the winner of the $5,000 cash or two year car lease raffle was Weiss Chiropractic,” Palmer said. “They were sponsors (and) they bought $500 worth of raffle tickets, and they won."

Palmer noted that all of the other raffle prize winners will be contacted, and winners will also be listed on the Walk the Beat website and Facebook page by Wednesday.