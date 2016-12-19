10 things to know today

1. RUSSIA, FRANCE REACH UN COMPROMISE ON ALEPPO

The deal , which goes to vote Monday, would allow United Nations monitors into war-torn eastern Aleppo to ensure safe evacuations and humanitarian aid deliveries.

2. 'THIS WHOLE THING IS A SPIN JOB'

Reince Priebus, the incoming White House chief of staff, downplays the CIA's reports of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

3. JORDAN ATTACKS KILL AT LEAST 10, INJURE 24

Gunmen ambush Jordanian police in a series of shootings , killing seven officers, two local civilians and a Canadian tourist, officials say.

4. WHO SEES NEW OPENING AMID RACIAL DIVIDE

After a U.S. presidential campaign that emboldened white identity politics, the black separatist group Nation of Islam positions itself as newly relevant.

5. JET-SETTING HUNGARIAN ACTRESS DIES

Zsa Zsa Gabor , who made a career out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, died at age 99.

6. WHERE OFFICIALS SAY IT'S NOW SAFE TO DRINK THE WATER

Corpus Christi, Texas, lifts a nearly four-day ban as tests show no contamination to the water supply after a chemical leak.

7. ARCTIC FREEZE HITS PLAINS, MIDWEST

Huron, South Dakota records a record-breaking low of minus 31 as a blast of bitter cold rolls into the region.

8. WHAT CALIF. WANTS TO STOP FROM FLOODING ITS PRISONS

The state is installing nearly 1,000 metal detectors, scanners and cameras to stem the flow of smuggled cellphones to inmates.

9. 'WHERE THERE'S SMOKE, THERE'S FIRE'

That's what Sen. Charles Schumer says about electronic cigarettes , which he says should face a recall as the FDA identifies 66 explosions of the devices in 2015 and early 2016.

10. 2013 N. DAKOTA OIL SPILL STILL ISN'T CLEANED UP

Less than a third of the 840,000 gallons that gushed from a pipeline break has been recovered, a state environmental scientist says.