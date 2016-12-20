10 things to know today

1. TRUCK BARRELS INTO BERLIN CHRISTMAS MARKET, KILLING 12

Another 48 people were injured in what officials say appears to be an intentional act.

2. 'THE AMBASSADOR'S BODY LAY ON THE FLOOR, JUST METERS AWAY FROM ME'

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici provides an eyewitness account of the assassination of a Russian ambassador in Ankara, Turkey.

3. TRUMP WINS ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE

An effort by anti-Trump forces to persuade Republican electors to abandon the president-elect came to practically nothing.

4. WHO SEEKS TO JOIN FORCES TO REACH SYRIA SETTLEMENT

Russian and Iranian presidents — military allies of Syria's president — discuss launching talks between the Syrian government and the opposition as a step to end the long civil war.

5. WHERE DRUG WHOLESALERS SHIPPED 780 MILLION PAINKILLERS

Pharmaceutical companies sent the huge amounts of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia as an overdose epidemic hit the state, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reveals.

6. OBAMA UNVEILS RULES TO SAVE STREAMS FROM COAL MINING

The Interior Department says the new law will protect 6,000 miles of waterways and 52,000 acres of forest, but Republicans vow to overturn it.

7. HOUSE: CLEARER GUIDELINES ON CELLPHONE TRACKING NEEDED

Police use surveillance devices to help track criminal suspects, but the technology raises privacy concerns.

8. NEW ORLEANS REACHES SETTLEMENTS OVER KATRINA SHOOTINGS

The city agrees to pay $13.3 million to settle lawsuits over deadly police shootings after the 2005 storm, as well as a fatal beating.

9. FED CHIEF: COLLEGE GRADS ARE ENTERING STRONG JOB MARKET

"Those with a college degree are more likely to find a job, keep a job, have higher job satisfaction and earn a higher salary,"Janet Yellen says at the University of Baltimore's commencement.

10. WHAT BRAIN SCANS OF EXPECTING MOMS SHOW

New research suggests that alterations in pregnant women's brains may help them prepare for motherhood.