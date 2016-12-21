10 things to know today

1. AT LEAST 26 DIE IN MEXICO FIREWORKS BLAST

Another 70 people were injured in the rolling explosions and fire that tore through the sprawling outdoor fireworks marketplace outside Mexico City.

2. WHICH COUNTRIES CAST THEMSELVES AS SYRIA DEAL-MAKERS

Russia, Turkey and Iran meet in Moscow, saying their cooperation could pave the way for a future settlement in the Syrian conflict.

3. GERMANY HUNTS FOR SUSPECT IN CHRISTMAS MARKET ATTACK

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack that left 12 dead and 48 injured in Berlin.

4. INVESTIGATORS SEEK CLUES IN RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR ASSASSINATION

Russian investigators and foreign ministry officials arrive in Turkey and inspect the art gallery where the shooting of Andrei Karlov took place.

5. WHERE OBAMA BANS FUTURE OIL LEASES

The outgoing president sets aside the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas drilling.

6. VW REACHES DEAL IN EMISSIONS SCANDAL

The $1 billion settlement with the U.S. EPA will give owners of 20,000 3-liter diesel cars the choice of a buyback.

7. WHO FACES NEW CHARGES IN FLINT DRINKING WATER CRISIS

A state-appointed emergency manager and a former public works director are accused of keeping residents of the Michigan city on a lead-contaminated system.

8. U.S. STOCKS HIT RECORD HIGHS

The Dow closes up 91 points to a record 19,974 close.

9. NC LAWMAKERS WILL WEIGH REPEAL OF 'BATHROOM BILL'

The wide-ranging law is best known for requiring transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate in many public buildings.

10. TUPAC, JOAN BAEZ, PEARL JAM MAKE ROCK HALL

Journey, Yes and ELO will also be inducted.