10 things to know for today

1. TURKEY HUNTS FOR NIGHTCLUB GUNMAN

The Islamic State militant group says a "soldier of the caliphate" carried out the mass shooting that killed 39 people ringing in the new year in Istanbul.

2. 'THIS EPIDEMIC HITS EVERYBODY'

Bruce Bandler, a federal prosecutor in Pa. who is fighting the opioid crisis, understands addiction's toll because he lost his son to heroin.

3. WHO WILL REPRESENT HIMSELF AS JURY WEIGHS DEATH PENALTY

Dylann Roof, convicted of slaying nine black parishoners at a S.C. church, will act as his own lawyer in his trial's sentencing phase — where execution is on the line.

4. WHAT OBAMA WILL FOCUS ON IN FINAL WEEKS

The outgoing president will put his energy into protecting his endangered health care law in his closing days in the White House.

5. WHY ISRAELI POLICE GRILL NETANYAHU

Officials open a criminal probe into suspicions the prime minister improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters — accusations he denies.

6. SUICIDE TRUCK BOMBER HITS BAGHDAD MARKET

The blast killed at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

7. TRUMP RAPS CHICAGO MAYOR ON SPIKE IN CRIME

On Twitter, the president-elect calls on Mayor Rahm Emanuel to "ask for federal help" if city officials can't stop a surge in murders, which hit 762 in 2016.

8. STORMS HIT TEXAS, SOUTH WITH FLASH FLOODS, POWER OUTAGES

Wind damage was also reported in Houston, central Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

9. WORKER SPENDS FLIGHT IN PLANE'S HOLD

United Airlines says an employee of a ground handling vendor was unhurt after flying from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in the jet's cargo area.

10. CAROLINA EQUIPMENT MANAGER STANDS IN AS GOALIE

The Hurricanes called on Jorge Alves as emergency goalie at the end of a game when their backup was too sick to play.