10 things to know today

1. HOUSE REPUBLICANS WON'T GUT ETHICS BOARD PLAN AFTER TRUMP TWEET

The messy episode was a powerful illustration of the sway Trump may hold over his party in a Washington.

2. EERIE VIDEO EMERGES OF TURKEY SHOOTING SUSPECT

The camera never leaves the man's unsmiling face as he walked through Istanbul's famous Taksim Square.

3. FORD SCRAPS PLANS TO BUILD MEXICO PLANT

President-elect Donald Trump had threatened to hit Ford with a 35 percent tariff on products made in Mexico, a warning he extended to General Motors.

4. WHAT TO EXPECT AS JURORS BEGIN MULLING PENALTY AGAINST DYLANN ROOF

Prosecutors might call as many as three dozen witnesses to make their case for why Roof should get the death penalty for the massacre of nine people at a black church in South Carolina.

5. POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL POISONING THAT KILLED 4 KIDS

Authorities are looking into why the family had the pesticide pellets, called Weevil-cide, which is only supposed to be sold to people with professional licenses or certification.

6. WHERE MEGYN KELLY IS HEADING NEXT

The Fox News star said she's leaving the network for NBC News, where she will host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine.

7. WHAT IRAQIS ARE RELISHING AFTER ESCAPING ISLAMIC STATE RULE IN MOSUL

Many are finally able to check the phones they kept hidden from Islamic State rulers who warned residents that anyone caught with an active mobile phone would be killed for spying.

8. BOLIVIA'S WORST DROUGHT IN 30 YEARS THREATENS CAPITAL

Crops and livestock are decimated, and reservoirs that supply the capital of La Paz and other cities have dropped to alarming levels.

9. ONE OF THE LAST REMAINING SHAKERS DIES, LEAVING JUST 2

Sister Frances Carr died at age 89 in the dwelling house at the Shaker community in Maine.

10. PACMAN JONES ACCUSED OF HEAD-BUTTING COPS

The Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback was jailed on charges he head-butted police and spit on a nurse after being arrested for disorderly conduct.