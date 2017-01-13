10 things to know today

1. WATCHDOG TO PROBE JUSTICE, FBI ACTIONS BEFORE ELECTION

The Justice Department's inspector general says the investigation will include the department and the FBI's handling of the Clinton email controversy.

2. OBAMA ENDING 'WET FOOT, DRY FOOT'

The longstanding immigration policy allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.

3. WHAT'S GOOD NEWS FOR CALIFORNIA

More than 40 percent of the state has emerged from a punishing drought that covered the whole state a year ago, federal drought-watchers announce.

4. MANY REMAIN IN WAR-TORN MOSUL, DESPITE HARDSHIPS

While more than 100,000 people have fled the fighting aimed at driving out Islamic State extremists, many people remain in the city despite no electricity or running water.

5. WHO'S LOSING FINANCIAL GROUND

The earnings gap between college graduates and Americans with no more than a high school diploma reaches its widest point on record.

6. U.S. EASING SANCTIONS AGAINST SUDAN

The change comes in response to positive actions by the Sudanese government in fighting terrorism, American officials say.

7. HOW MARIJUANA AFFECTS USERS' HEALTH

Pot almost certainly can ease chronic pain, but may also trigger heart attacks and raise the risk of schizophrenia, a federal panel concludes.

8. AMAZON ON HIRING SPREE

The company plans to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months, highlighting its ambitious expansion plans.

9. IN TEARFUL FAREWELL, PRESIDENT HONORS BIDEN

The vice president gets a big surprise at a White House gathering when Obama bestows upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

10. CHARGERS BOLTING SAN DIEGO FOR LA

With the Rams' recent relocation, the Chargers' move gives the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades.