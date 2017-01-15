Survey reveals top 5 nuisance calls of 2016

The survey from CPR Call Blocker also reveals the top five nuisance calls received in the U.S. last year.

The survey also says that 13 percent of American adults have been a victim of a telephone scam. Of those who have been scammed, almost half (48 percent) said they had lost between $100 and $10,000 as a result of a scam, with 4 percent having lost more than $10,000.

Here are the top five nuisance calls received by American adults last year, according to CPR Call Blocker’s survey:

1. Robocalls/automated messages (66 percent)

2. Credit card/loan arrangers (28 percent)

3. Charitable causes (23 percent)

4. Telephone/long distance call providers (11 percent)

5. Lottery/sweepstake providers (10 percent)

While not all calls are scams, the shocking statistics show that organizations making these unwanted calls are ignoring consumers’ requests to be removed from call lists, as 60 percent claim to receive repeated calls from the same organization despite telling them to stop calling.

Almost a third (32 percent) of Americans are receiving 20 or more unwanted calls a month, with almost a fifth (18 percent) receiving 30 or more calls.

Kris Kicks of CPR Call Blocker said: “With nine out of 10 people saying they receive unwanted calls each month, scam and nuisance calls continue to be a major problem for people in the U.S., and it’s often the most vulnerable people in society who are falling victim to telephone scams. It is concerning to see the rise in robocalls, which makes a shocking first appearance at No. 1 this year — probably down to the hard-fought presidential campaign.”