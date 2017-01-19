10 things to know today

1. OBAMA HOLDS FINAL WHITE HOUSE NEWS CONFERENCE

For all his campaign warnings about a Trump presidency, the outgoing president says: "At my core, I think we're going to be OK."

2. WHAT AMERICANS BELIEVE IS JOB NO. 1

People across the political spectrum put health care atop the list of the nation's priorities, an AP-NORC poll finds.

3. EPA PICK NOT IN LOCKSTEP WITH POTENTIAL BOSS

Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency says climate change is real, breaking with both the president-elect and his own past statements.

4. EX-PRESIDENT BUSH, WIFE BOTH HOSPITALIZED

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care with pneumonia, while wife Barbara is admitted to the same Houston hospital after suffering fatigue and coughing.

5. TENSE POLITICAL STANDOFF IN GAMBIA

After more than two decades in power, President Yahya Jammeh refuses to cede his office to the president-elect, despite the threat of military invention from the West African nation's neighbors.

6. COURT DENIES REQUEST TO ARREST SAMSUNG'S DE FACTO HEAD

The decision in Lee Jae-yong's case is a setback to South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal.

7. EARTH SIZZLES TO THIRD-STRAIGHT RECORD HOT YEAR

For the unprecedented temps during 2016, scientists mostly blame man-made global warming with help from El Nino.

8. WHICH MYSTERY SCIENTISTS THINK THEY'VE SOLVED

The odd "fairy circles" that dot a desert in southern Africa are the work of termites and plants, according to a study in the journal Nature.

9. STUDY ILLUSTRATES FACEBOOK'S GROWTH AS NEWS SOURCE

The social network was one of the top three sources of news about the presidential campaign — for both Trump and Clinton voters.

10. WHO'S JOINING BASEBALL'S HALL OF FAME

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez are voted in, while Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fall just short.