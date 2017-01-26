10 things to know today

1. TRUMP STIFFENING IMMIGRATION CONTROLS

The president signs executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

2. DOOR CLOSING FOR SYRIAN REFUGEES

A draft executive order obtained by the AP shows that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees while also suspending the nation's broader refugee program for 120 days.

3. DOW CROSSES 20,000 MARK FOR FIRST TIME

It's the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

4. MARY TYLER MOORE DIES AT 80

The star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen.

5. HOW COUPLE SURVIVED AVALANCHE IN ITALY

The pair, among nine survivors of the devastation at a mountain hotel, say they sucked on glass- and mud-filled ice during the nearly 58 hours they were buried beneath feet of snow.

6. FACEBOOK TAKES AIM AT FAKE NEWS

The social network is modifying its "trending" feature in an effort to make Facebook a more credible source of information.

7. WHO'S RAISING MONEY FOR WOMEN IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

Making up for Trump's ban on U.S. funding, Belgium is joining the Netherlands in backing an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education.

8. NASA SHOWCASING HATCH FROM ILL-FATED SPACECRAFT

The relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a fire killed three Apollo astronauts.

9. BRENT MUSBURGER CALLING IT A CAREER

The folksy voice behind the mike at many memorable sports events says he'll call his last game later this month for ESPN.

10. WHY RUTGERS IS THUMPING ITS CHEST

Four former Scarlet Knights are expected to be in the starting lineups at the Super Bowl — more than any other school.