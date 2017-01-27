10 things to know today

1. TRUMP SETS OFF CLASH WITH MEXICO OVER TAX PROPOSAL

Mexico's president abruptly scraps next week's trip to Washington after the White House proposes a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall.

2. HOW TRUMP MIGHT STEP UP FIGHT AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

The president will visit the Pentagon to ask for options, which could include adding significantly more U.S. troops and boosting military aid to Kurdish fighters.

3. SCIENTISTS GROW HUMAN CELLS INSIDE PIG EMBRYOS

It's a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs in animals to transplant into people.

4. GAMBIA'S NEW PRESIDENT MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN

Hundreds of thousands of cheering people jam the roads to welcome President Adama Barrow, eager for democratic reforms after the departure of longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh.

5. TRUMP MAY SEEK BIG EPA STAFF AND BUDGET CUTS

Myron Bell, the former head of Trump's transition team at the EPA, told the AP the president is likely to seek significant reductions to the agency's workforce.

6. WHO DOUBTS THAT WOMEN CAN BE BRILLIANT

A study published in the journal Science suggests that girls as young as 6 can come to believe men are inherently smarter and more talented than women.

7. VIDEO SHOWS TEXAS OFFICER PUSH TEEN INTO CAR WITH FOOT

The bodycam video was provided to the AP by attorneys representing the teen's mother, who had summoned police for a family matter.

8. SETBACK FOR OHIO'S EFFORTS TO RESTART EXECUTIONS

A federal judge declares the state's latest lethal injection process unconstitutional and delays three executions.

9. NFL SAYS CONCUSIONS AND OTHER INJURIES DOWN

The league released data that show overall concussions for the preseason and regular season were down from 275 in 2015 to 244 in 2016.

10. WILLIAMS SISTERS ADVANCE TO AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Win or lose, Serena Williams sees the all-sister final as cause for celebration: "A Williams is going to win this tournament."