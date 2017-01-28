Locals join March for Life

"I'm just so passionate about women who are pregnant and facing crisis," said Carly Nelson of Grand Haven. "And I'm a strong believer they need to know their options."

Nelson is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who attended Friday’s March for Life, a pro-life rally aimed at showing strength in their cause that human life, born and unborn, should be protected.

"It's so important that they don't think that abortion is the only option," she said. "There are so many people who would want to support them."

Nelson, the secretary of the Tri-Cities Right to Life Board in Grand Haven, doesn't believe that Planned Parenthood offers all of the options necessary for women to plan once they become pregnant.

"Planned Parenthood doesn't offer prenatal care, mammograms," she said. "The pro-life movement is going to give women way more options moving forward. It's a positive movement for women."

Although Planned Parenthood of Michigan does only offer prenatal services at its Ann Arbor-West Health Center, spokesperson Ruth Lednicer said staff will send those who need prenatal care to other providers. "When they get a pregnancy test, we go through their options," Lednicer said.

"Eighty percent of what people come to us for are for preventions to unwanted pregnancies," Lednicer continued. "If you look at our annual report, 45 percent of services are (sexually transmitted infection) and (sexually transmitted disease) testing, 31 percent is contraception, 7 percent is cancer screening prevention.”

While it's true that Planned Parenthood doesn't offer mammograms, it does offer a breast exam to determine if there are any lumps present.

"You get a breast exam first and, if it's suspicious, then you're sent on to (a health provider) for a mammogram," Lednicer said. "The majority of what people come to us for is sexual health. Abortions are only 3 percent of what we do."

The national March for Life has been occurring since 1974, a year after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973. It's always held around the same time of the year — near the date of the U.S. Supreme Court decision — in Washington, D.C.

While this is Nelson's first time attending the march, Lisa Peters, the president of Tri-Cities Right to Life, is attending her 12th.

"I've been coming to the march since 2005, been working in the pro-life movement for 20 years," said Peters, also of Grand Haven. "It's a time to come together and speak with one voice in the nation's capital on the injustice of Roe v. Wade. I'm always encouraged to come here because turnout is amazing."

According to Peters, there hasn't been much media coverage in the past, but this year that seems to have changed with both President Donald Trump speaking about it and Vice President Mike Pence attending the event as a speaker.

Another note from both Nelson and Peters is the amount of younger people attending the march.

"It's great," Nelson said. "There are all kinds of kids in the hotel lobby. It's packed with people of all ages."

"The amount of young people here is staggering," Peters said, adding that she sees this as a trend of the overall younger generation. "I would say the current generation of millennials is more pro-life than their parents were. The advent into ultrasound technology, showing the humanity of the unborn baby, is unmistakable."

With so many people in attendance, Peters said the general feeling of the crowd is joy.

"They joyfully stand up for life," she said. "They are very excited this year because of the attention the march has gotten, some of the prospects of a Trump/Pence administration to make headway. The crowd is joyful, excited and enthusiastic."