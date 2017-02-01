10 things to know today

1. TRUMP MAKES SUPREME COURT PICK

Neil Gorsuch is a fast-rising conservative jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.

2. 'HARDSHIP' EXEMPTIONS FOR REFUGEES

The Trump administration says nearly 900 refugees will be allowed into the country this week despite a presidential order suspending the U.S. refugee program.

3. CALIF. LAWMAKERS EYE COUNTERMEASURES ON IMMIGRATION

Democrats in the state Senate ramp up their fight against Trump, advancing immigration bills that would create a statewide sanctuary.

4. WHAT'S HOT TOPIC IN MOSCOW

The arrests of four men on treason charges linked to cyber intelligence and Russia's domestic security agency lead to conspiracy theories and fevered speculation.

5. RENEWED FIGHTING ROILS UKRAINE

Heavy artillery and rockets hit an industrial town in the country's east amid an outburst of fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels, killing at least eight people.

6. WHY FED WILL LEAVE INTEREST RATES ALONE

The Federal Reserve at its policy meeting will likely signal that it wants more time to monitor the economy before it makes any moves.

7. ISRAELI PM TREADING CAUTIOUSLY

Netanyahu's upcoming White House visit aims to cement ties to the new U.S. president — but also presents a political minefield.

8. WHOSE FAMILY JUST GOT HAPPIER

Pharrell Williams and his wife are welcoming triplets.

9. IPHONE SALES PICK UP

The modest gain, though, doesn't mean that Apple has broken out of its innovation funk.

10. WHICH STREAK ALABAMA HOPES TO MAINTAIN

As college football signing day arrives, the Crimson Tide are on pace to finish No. 1 in the team recruiting standings for a seventh consecutive year.