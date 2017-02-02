10 things to know today

1. TRUMP TO SENATE: SCRAP RULES IF NEEDED TO CONFIRM GORSUCH

It's an aggressive opening to what's shaping up as a ferocious clash over the future of the Supreme Court.

2. SENATOR TAKING HEAT FROM BOTH RIGHT, LEFT

Leading Democrat Chuck Schumer has been ridiculed by Trump — but also faces complaints he's not fighting hard enough against the president.

3. BRITAIN'S CONSERVATIVE GOVERNMENT GETS A WIN

The country moves closer to leaving the European Union as lawmakers decisively back a bill authorizing divorce proceedings.

4. HOW ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IS ADAPTING

Faced with a diminishing number of fighters, the militants are relying on retrofitted commercial drones to do things like guide suicide car bombers to their targets.

5. VIOLENCE ERUPTS AT DELAWARE PRISON

Inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center take corrections department workers as hostages, prompting a lockdown of all prisons in the state.

6. WHAT FACEBOOK IS FOCUSING ON

The social network is furiously promoting its live video feature as it tries to get more users to shoot and watch such videos.

7. ISRAEL EVACUATES WEST BANK OUTPOST

The removal of residents and their supporters from what Israel's Supreme Court has ruled is private Palestinian land provokes violent clashes.

8. WHO'S BEEN 'BLESSED TWO TIMES OVER'

Beyonce and Jay Z announce on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

9. ALABAMA REIGNS ON RECRUITING TRAIL

The Crimson Tide's latest signees may be coach Nick Saban's best recruiting class yet.

10. NFL'S GOODELL SAYS HE HOLDS NO GRUDGE

The commissioner at his pre-Super Bowl news conference insists there's no awkwardness between him and the Patriots in the wake of "Deflategate."