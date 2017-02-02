Meteorologists, groundhog predict 6 more weeks of winter

Although many Americans are longing for warmer weather, most of the country will be faced with weeks of wintry conditions.

"There will be more rain than snow in the big East Coast cities," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

However, the interior Northeast will have a higher chance for snow as temperatures remain below normal.

"As far as a significant warmup goes across the Northeast, I think you have to hold off until late April or early May," Pastelok said.

Cold air and snow will also persist in the Midwest, northern Plains and Northwest, enveloping nearly the entire northern tier of the country.

Northern and central California will see additional winter storms and rainfall. The abundant precipitation will continue to build a buffer for reservoirs in the coming months, Pastelok said.

Meanwhile, wet weather will grip cities from the mid-Atlantic down to the Florida Panhandle. The rest of Florida will mark the exception for the Southeast, as dry weather prevails between now and springtime.

The spring season will officially begin March 20.