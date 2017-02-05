Meet the man who keeps the train set on track at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry

The eastern continental shelf of the United States of William Davidson is located at Michigan Avenue. There is nothing east of it, just a sharp drop-off into oblivion. West of Michigan Avenue, there is the Loop and the South Side, and the West Side of Chicago; there is Utah and Montana; there are the Dakotas and the Cascades. It’s a confusing country. There’s no real east but parts of Indiana make a cameo. You come out of the West Side and find yourself in the mountains of Colorado; then wind across Colorado and find yourself in the foothills of Washington state. Otherwise the United States of William Davidson is not so different from the United States of America.

The USA is roughly 3,000 miles, from coast to coast, and the USWD is roughly 3,500 square feet, from coast to coast. As with the USA, there are a number of important waterways that connect to the USWD, primarily the Pacific, Lake Michigan and the Calumet River. There are apple orchards and pizza places and people hanging their laundry; there are couples getting married, commuters headed to work and cars rusting in piles. There are big cities and one-horse towns, campers in tents and fashion shoots. Freight trains make their way slowly through the landscape, hauling steel and coal.

The USWD trades mostly in fossil fuels, though the country itself is run entirely on electricity. Paradoxically, there are no computers in the USWD. The United States of William Davidson, also known as the Great Train Story, is the expansive diorama/train set that dominates the second-floor east gallery at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park. It’s been operated, cleaned and presided over since 2010 by exhibit technician William Davidson. But it was established in 2002 by designer John Llewellyn, who at the time had a poster hanging on a wall in his office, that famously myopic New Yorker cover, “A View of the World from 9th Avenue.” Llewellyn faced a hard choice: Where does this world begin and end? Not unlike the New Yorker — which imagined the country starting at New York’s 9th Avenue, followed by flat characterless flyover states, then the Pacific — he started the country at a gigantic replica of Chicago and looked west only.

Global warming hadn’t swamped the eastern seaboard and pushed the coastline inward. Local focus groups did. They wanted Chicago a central stop on the exhibit, which tells the somewhat staid story of how goods and resources travel the country.

Nevertheless, the United States of William Davidson, tells other stories, some anticipated, many not. There are condos and grizzly bears and annoying beachgoers. Gene Kelly swings from a lamppost and dances in the rain on a small town street corner. There are spots were our dream life breaks through to our everyday life. And there are places where religion seems to rear its head: a woman emerges from a municipal building and squints upward at the sky and appears to be in a fainting swoon. There is at least one video store left in business in the USWD, and in a reminder of economic inequality, a neighborhood playground sits mere steps from a factory. The majority of the residents of the USWD appear to be largely white though racial and ethnic diversity can be seen in places throughout. On the steps of a train station, there is a man wearing a sandwich board around his neck that says (though the lettering is way too small and distant for average museumgoers to read): “Equal Rights for All.”

There is a dead body floating facedown in the Calumet River. Been there for years.

The USWD is a divided country, an incomplete place, bookended by tall buildings. “Selectively compressed” is how Davidson sees the nation. It’s also the kind of country no one person could rule without weathering their share of problems, a nation that requires a progressive upkeep, someone of ingenuity, with a watchful eye on security.

That person is William Davidson. He seems, as Llewellyn put it, “born to the job in a big way.” He is 54 and has long frizzy hair that he keeps pulled back in a ponytail. He has deep-set eyes, a detail-oriented thoughtfulness and steadiness, a patience the job often demands. Also, he has a love and understanding of trains, model and otherwise. He grew up in Bronzeville and Englewood, the son of a CTA train instructor/conductor. “I used to spend every Saturday with him on the ‘L,’” Davidson said. “I grew up on the rails, and according to my parents, I got my first train set at 2. I liked the ‘L’ as a whole and wanted to work for the CTA, but I never wanted to jump through political hoops or, as I was told, get to know my alderman to get a CTA job. So I went to Roosevelt, studied computer science.” He worked in IT at the Tribune for 12 years before being hired by the MSI.

“Will has the right mindset to maintain that exhibit,” Llewellyn said. “You need someone who enjoys explaining stuff to guests, but who is also OK with taking care of the same things day in and day out. It’s a balance, and it’s hard — his eyesight must be amazing.”

MSI was also impressed he was a hard-core model railroad hobbyist. Davidson, for his part, requested free reign to improve the infrastructure and realism (pending Llewellyn’s final approval). They said he had it.

The United States of William Davidson was founded.

Davidson’s first act as ruler, day in and day out, every day the museum is open, is to clean the nation himself, to maintain its roads and bridges and rails. It’s part of his routine. Once a year the MSI hires an outside company to come in and give the USWD a deep clean, removing buildings and touching up the paint on scenery. But the rest of the time, it’s Davidson. He grabs a bottle of denatured cleaning alcohol, a lint-free cloth and a polishing block that resembles a blackboard eraser. He works the block along every inch of the USWD’s 1,450-feet of model railroad track, digging in deeply and running his rubber-gloved hand back and forth, starting in Seattle then moving to the Great Plains, and on toward Chicago, through coal country and back to Washington state. He cleans the tracks in segments that correspond to the individual power grids that run the nation.

“This town has changed,” he said wistfully, passing (the fictional) Prairie Town, located midway between Indiana and Seattle. At the Indiana Dunes, he noticed a jogger running too close to the tracks and made a mental note to move her. He explained that the tracks build up dust and dirt and hair and skin particles. “When the rails are bad, there is a lot of sloppy (train) running. Then the trains don’t have a great connection to the rails, and the trains start bucking instead of rolling smoothly. When the rails get dirty, it can be like driving down a dirt road.”

He stopped at Chicago.

Or rather, a Chicago entirely south of the Chicago River. (There is no Marina City or Trump Tower or Wrigley Field here and probably never will be, Llewellyn said.) Davidson opened a panel and the city’s lights came on. When his term started, Davidson said the lighting in downtown Chicago was awful. He brought mercury-ish lights to factories, and cooler lights to the taller, more modern structures. Willis Tower received a pair of blinkers on the top of its antennae (and seasonally appropriate lights for holidays). He ordered a lot of new scenery: He started to add people to Chicago’s streets, and more contemporary cars to its roads.

He grabbed a paint brush.

He used it to dust from coast to coast. He dusted the top of a plumbing supply company. He dusted the fisherman in Seattle whose boat is a tangle of nets. He worked delicately, deliberately. A cloud flew off the Indiana Dunes. He picked up tiny trash in the Rockies. Cleaning the country takes roughly an hour.

Homeland security is a part of the job. Vandalism is a struggle, he said. Say there’s a large group of kids and one teacher to watch them — he rolled his eyes at the thought. “People derail our trains frequently. Kids lean over the railing, derail the trains. Debris falls from the balcony above, derails the trains. Gum wrappers, nickels, pennies derail trains. People throw money at trains. This layout is 15 years old. You have to be vigilant.”

Every few weeks the Great Plains and prairies get a great wash. He adds a little soap and water to a spray bottle, a light spritz settles on the land. Spring returns to the green fields. “Colors pop,” he said, demonstrating, showing how bright the fields can look. He walked off and dug beneath a storage space under the long railroad bridge that spans the Rockies. He strapped on a vacuum cleaner, Ghostbuster-style, and extended its long nozzle. He vacuumed the nation. He likes to start around the curve in the land near the Calumet station and move outward to the meadows near Seattle, where cows roam.

At a large farm in the Plains states, he moved the vacuum slowly, up and down the crop rows, careful to follow the lines that had been plowed into the field (by model builders). He’s careful not to suck up any residents of the USWD, though this does happen. For years there was a tiny Yeti figure that floated around the exhibit. But he hasn’t been seen in a while. Davidson suspects the Yeti was sucked up, the victim of an especially deep cleaning.

The United States of William Davidson, long before its leader came to office, took 21/2 years to complete. It cost $3.5 million. Its waters were painted various color shades, covered in resin then sculpted to suggest fluidity. It has two-flats and mobile homes. Its Red Line stop at Chicago Avenue and State Street is, according to the museum, an approximation of who was standing at that very station on April 3, 2002, at 1:56 p.m.

When Llewellyn started at the MSI 17 years ago, the museum was showing the train set it had exhibited since 1941. Its creator, Minton Cronkhite, was considered the premier model railroader of his day; his set cost $58,000, a relative fortune in 1941. It had been a beloved slice of Chicago culture. But Llewellyn was from Detroit and didn’t feel the same way. Besides, the museum had already decided it wanted a larger, grander set. Six decades later, parts of its landscape were dog-eared, and its frictionless vision of the country badly antiquated. “It had nostalgia,” he said, “but it needed to go.” Some pieces were sold at auction, some were offered to other museums, some were tossed out.

Llewellyn set out on a 12-week Amtrak trip to the West Coast, studying the landscape and train routes. He began strategizing how best to truncate the country. An actual coast to actual coast diorama, New York to Los Angeles, was a possibility, but didn’t tell the right story of how resources were transported. He also decided the train set “should reflect today’s America,” and so in the 15 years since his exhibit was installed, the texture of its neighborhoods have changed. Edge closer to big cities, the racial mix of its tiny figures grows more diverse. Prairie Town, a backwater in 2002, now boasts a Mexican restaurant. Even gentrification has come to the train set: One of the evocative old factories on Chicago’s West Side was reinvented as Algren Avenue Lofts. There is humor now: Dracula stalks the top of the Crain Communications Building, and Hulk stands on Lake Street. A skunk breaks up a picnic in the Rockies. And as in life, a slightly jaundiced view of institutions can be felt. The only insurance business is “Minimalist Insurance.” Which is bad, because occasionally disaster strikes the USWD.

But they do have Davidson.

Davidson arrives at his office at 6 a.m. His office doubles as his workshop; it’s found behind a hidden door, within a few quick strides of the train set. The museum is stone quiet when he arrives. He answers email, sets his walkie-talkie beside him, then begins repairs, before he even addresses his great nation. His coat sits in a heap on the chair behind him, as if there were no time for formality. Trains are derailed all day long, almost everyday. Spare and stripped parts are piled in small black anthills on his workbench.

There are no computers to run any part of the train set at the museum. This is a very tactile room. Rows of drawers hold pieces of trains. There are cans of oil and air-dusters. Engines sit in stacks. There are freight cars and flatbeds with farm tractors and silver Amtrak engines and CTA cars. Davidson’s hands are scrunched close to his face. His eyeballs are comically large behind his magnifying eyeglasses, outfitted with pen lights at the temples. He was operating on a derailed train. “It’s an investigation,” he said. “Something’s throwing it off track. It’s derailing by the apple orchard, all day long.”

He worked in silence.

Then he spoke: “You work beyond your means. Model railroading is still a hobby where people like to work from scratch to build or enhance, and I do too, but we are working with trains that weren’t intended to run the way we run them. You have to learn to bend metal and learn how to reuse and recycle parts. These trains, we have them running all day and they weren’t designed to run eight, nine hours a day, 363 days a year, longer if we have holidays hours or a corporate event or a sleepover event or it’s just a summer day, with summer hours. The parts are just plastic, man. Any part can go. Nature of the beast. Shafts break and wheels go. I am always cleaning debris out of the assemblies.”

When Davidson talks trains he inspires confidence. A member of the Windy City Model Railroad Club (and a fixture of that community), he keeps connections, drawing on the know-how of others for cheap, believable tweaks to his nation. He’s also fiscally frugal, and quick to react: The worst disaster since he’s been here came when a baby dropped a Little Mermaid from the balcony. Prairie Town took the brunt. One building was damaged, another flattened. Trains derailed, scenery was destroyed. “It was a doll but it might as well have been lead weight,” Davidson said. And yet, instead of growing cautious, Main Street was renamed Ariel Lane. Where there had been ruin, new businesses were added, buildings went up, and Prairie Town flourished.

At 9:15 a.m., just before opening, he walks out to the train set and turns on the electricity. It’s morning in the United States of William Davidson. He stands and listens in the quiet hall for the sounds of discordance — the sounds of an early derailment. And when none can be heard, he sighs and moves on. Every day before visitors arrive, Davidson walks the perimeter of his nation, he sees how one man can change things.

He walked past the realistic trees he had added. He noted the street lights he installed. Standard cobra-head lamps were replaced with smarter, ornamental lights. He pointed to where there were streetlights hung on one side of the street, until he came along. He pressed interactive buttons: Trees topple, a mine is dynamited, grain gets delivered. (“People get upset when they push a button and nothing happens,” he said.) He stopped and watched a train glide by, reached in and pulled it off its tracks — however imperceptibly, one of the cars was sluggish. At Chicago, an “L” train was stalled on a curve. He grabbed it. He pointed to the Obama presidential motorcade added on Wacker. He pointed to the beach that would be getting a hot dog stand soon.

“Downtown is sparse,” he said. “We have women who are pregnant in there now, people in wheelchairs. But it could use about 1,000 more people. I tell my co-workers: ‘You want to add people, fine. But not 10 random people. Tell a story.’ Even two people shaking hands, there’s humanity there, and without that, this exhibit doesn’t work.”

The first visitors arrived.

Davidson headed for his workshop, and a moment later, a young boy pulled himself up on the guardrail, reached out for a passing Amtrak, but he was too short and he missed.

The United States of William Davidson will endure.