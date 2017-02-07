10 things to know for today

1. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FILES DEFENSE OF TRAVEL BAN

The fierce battle over Trump's travel and refugee ban edges up the judicial escalator, headed for a possible final face-off at the Supreme Court.

2. WHO'S SAYING THEY CAN'T ABIDE TRUMP'S BAN

Silicon Valley's biggest companies are taking a strong stand against the travel ban, saying high tech needs immigrants' creativity and energy to stay competitive.

3. ISRAELI GOVERNMENT TAKES ANOTHER PRO-SETTLER STEP

Israel's parliament passes a contentious law meant to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.

4. PATRIOTS' QB BREATHING RARIFIED AIR

With a record five Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady has established himself as the measuring stick for quarterbacks, NFL players and, just maybe, for all team-sport athletes.

5. SYRIAN REBELS TURNING GUNS ON ONE ANOTHER

The clashes represent some of the worst infighting yet between the ragtag rebel groups and insurgents trying to oust Assad.

6. HOW BUS TOUR DEPARTS FROM BEATEN PATH

Instead of taking folks to historic plazas and churches, the new Corruptour shines a spotlight on the murky world of graft in Mexico.

7. COUNTERMEASURES FOR ONLINE FALSEHOODS

From less-than-useful browser add-ons to legislative bills calling for news literacy education, grassroots efforts are underway to fight "fake news."

8. DASHCAM VIDEO CAPTURES FIREBALL

A meteor over Lake Michigan lights up the early morning sky across several states in the Midwest.

9. WHAT'S LIKELY TO ROIL THE OSCARS

For those wondering if the Academy Awards will get political this year, the film academy's president all but confirms it at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon.

10. IN COLLEGE HOOPS, A WAR OF ATTRITION

Gonzaga stays put at No. 1 in the AP men's basketball poll following a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.