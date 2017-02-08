10 things to know today

1. JUDGES SCRUTINIZE TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN

The appeals court panel hammers away at the government's arguments that the ban was motivated by concerns about terrorism — but also sharply questions an attorney who said it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

2. BETSY DEVOS WINS CONFIRMATION AS EDUCATION SECRETARY

The charter school advocate is approved by the slimmest of margins, pushed to approval only by the historic tie-breaking vote of Vice President Pence.

3. ARMY GIVES GO-AHEAD TO DAKOTA OIL PIPELINE

Construction could still be delayed because the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says it still intends to fight the disputed four-state project in court.

4. WHO'S CLAMPING DOWN ON HATE SPEECH

Twitter says it has begun identifying people who have been banned for abusive behavior and will stop them from creating new accounts

5. UNUSUAL STATEMENT ACCOMPANIES MELANIA TRUMP'S LIBEL CLAIM

In a court filing, the first lady's lawyers argue that a newspaper story was not only false and libelous, but also has damaged her ability to profit off her high profile and affected her business opportunities.

6. WHERE ISRAEL'S FRIENDS ARE DRAWING A LINE

A new law legalizing dozens of unlawfully built West Bank settlement outposts comes under heavy criticism even from some of Israel's closest allies.

7. AFGHANISTAN FALLS ON PRIORITIES LIST

The conflict, now in its 16th year, is getting little attention so far from the Trump administration.

8. SOMALIA GEARS UP FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

After decades of chaos, the vote will be historic in this country of about 12 million. But some observers, mindful of corruption, worry whether it will be credible.

9. WHY DISNEY'S WONDERFUL WORLD MAY BE TOO GOOD TO LAST

Consumers continue to abandon expensive cable subscriptions, a shift that threatens Disney mainstays such as ABC and ESPN.

10. FANS GREET PATRIOTS ON RETURN HOME

The five-time Super Bowl winners receive a hero's welcome as they parade through downtown Boston.