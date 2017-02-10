10 things to know today

1. TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION POLICY SUFFERS SETBACK

A federal appeals court refuses to reinstate the president's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. An appeal to the Supreme Court seems likely.

2. KELLYANNE CONWAY STIRS ETHICS CONCERNS

The White House "counsels" the top aide to the president after she promotes Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a national cable TV appearance from the White House.

3. WHERE SHOVELS ARE GETTING A WORKOUT

The biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter dumps a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor.

4. CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON PIPELINE'S LAST STRETCH

The developer says the full Dakota pipeline should be operational within three months, as two tribes continue to argue that the project threatens their water supply and cultural sites.

5. PROMINENT INMATE LEAVES INDIANA PRISON

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera unexpectedly returns to the island to serve the remainder of a sentence commuted by outgoing President Obama.

6. WHY TWITTER'S REVENUE GROWTH HAS STALLED

Many people have heard of the messaging service — but not enough of them are signing up to use it.

7. FIGHT'S ON TO SAVE STRANDED PILOT WHALES

Volunteers form a human chain in the water to try to save about 100 surviving whales after more than 400 beached themselves in one of the worst strandings ever in New Zealand.

8. IT'S CATCHING: GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY EXPECTING TWINS

The Clooneys' news follows Beyonce and Jay Z's announcement last week that the superstar singer is also expecting twins.

9. A FILM FOR GLUTTONS FOR PUNISHMENT

"Fifty Shades Darker" is fun only when you're laughing at its flaccid attempts at drama, reports AP Film Writer Jake Coyle.

10. WHO'S MOVING INTO BOB COSTAS' SEAT

Mike Tirico is taking over from Costas as the prime-time host of NBC's Olympics coverage starting next winter in South Korea.