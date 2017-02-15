Trump signs Huizenga legislation repealing section of Dodd-Frank Act

This bill eliminates a regulation put in place by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Rep. Huizenga says hurts the economy of the United States by putting American companies at a disadvantage globally. This is the first time the Congressional Review Act has been successfully utilized this year and only the second time in history.

"In order to get our economy growing, we need to reset our nation's arcane regulatory process," Huizenga said. "I am honored to have authored one of the first bills signed into law to do precisely that."

According to Huizenga, this legislation instructs the SEC to go back to the drawing board and create a rule that doesn't negatively impact American job creators and American workers.

"I look forward to working with President Trump, as well as my colleagues in the House and Senate, to implement policies that build a stronger economy and provide hardworking Americans with a greater opportunity to achieve success," Huizenga said.

Section 1504 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which HJR 41 repeals, required publicly-traded oil, natural gas, coal and mineral companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments. Opponents of this rule believed this would give foreign competitors that did not have this requirement to take advantage of business deals, edging out American companies.

"(HJR 41) repeals regulations that would have put American oil and natural gas companies at a disadvantage on the world stage, and actually could have threatened the safety of American workers abroad," said House Speaker Paul Ryan. "Congressional Review Act legislation provides relief for Americans hurt by regulations rushed through at the last minute by the Obama administration. This means freeing up American entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and jump-starting our economy. The House continues to take up Congressional Review Act initiatives this week."

Huizenga commented that during the past 20 years, there have been 56,000 rules that have been put in place with very little legislative input or oversight.

"It's time that changed, and I'm very thankful to the president, the speaker, our Chairman (Jeb) Hensarling, for being able to make this happen, and we think this is a good first step," he said.

As President Trump signed the legislation at a ceremony at the White House, he said to Huizenga, "Congratulations, great job. You've done a fantastic job."