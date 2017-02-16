10 things to know today

1. WHAT REPRESENTS SEA CHANGE IN U.S.-ISRAELI POLICY

Trump declines to endorse an independent Palestinian state, suggesting he could see a one-state Middle East peace solution.

2. TRUMP BLAMES MEDIA FOR BRINGING DOWN TOP AIDE

The claim comes a day after the White House said the president had asked Michael Flynn to resign because he misled Vice President Pence about his contacts with Russia.

3. ANDREW PUZDER WITHDRAWS AS TRUMP'S LABOR NOMINEE

The fast food executive's decision comes as lawmakers express concern over his failure to pay taxes on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

4. MATTIS DELIVERS ULTIMATUM TO AMERICA'S ALLIES

The defense secretary tells fellow NATO members to increase military spending or risk seeing the U.S. curtail its defense support.

5. HOW ACTIVISTS AIM TO SHOW IMMIGRANTS' IMPACT

Organizers call on immigrant workers and families in cities across the U.S. to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses on Thursday.

6. VOTE MAINTAINS SOUTHERN RELUCTANCE TOWARD UNIONS

Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina reject an effort by the Machinists to unionize a factory that employs thousands.

7. ANTI-MUSLIM HATE GROUPS RISE SHARPLY

The number of such groups in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2015, the Southern Poverty Law Center says.

8. FRESH EVIDENCE ADHD IS NEUROLOGICAL CONDITION

Children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder have several brain regions that are slightly smaller than usual, a study says.

9. WHY TIME IS RIGHT TO BUY NEW SEDAN

Sales of cars have been tanking because Americans have gone nuts over SUVs and trucks — leading to big discounts.

10. DOLL MAKER BREAKING THE MOLD

For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.