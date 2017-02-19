Bible course for high-schoolers advances in Ky. Senate

The committee approved Senate Bill 138, which would create an elective social studies class on the Bible.

Sponsored by state Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, its intent is to teach students biblical content, characters and narratives that help with understanding today’s society and culture, including literature, art, music and public policy.

“You would be remiss if you didn't include the Bible’s impact on the law and the history of our country and where we are in the world today,” Webb told the Herald-Leader.

The course would have to follow all federal and state laws in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating diverse religious views of students. The course could not endorse or show disfavor toward any particular religion, religious perspective or faith.

A similar bill was passed in the Kentucky Senate in 2016, but it failed in the state House of Representatives.

The Kentucky Council of Churches opposes the bill, in part out of concern that public school teachers may not be in the best role to teach religious education.

Kate Miller, advocacy director of the ACLU of Kentucky, testified against the bill saying if passed, that group will work with students and parents so they understand their rights under the U.S. and Kentucky constitutions.

Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, passed on the vote, but all other lawmakers on the panel voted for it.

The bill now goes to the full state Senate for consideration.