10 things to know today

1. TRUMP NAMES NEW NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who holds a Ph.D. in military history, replaces the ousted Michael Flynn.

2. WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS TO HOME IN ON

As Trump begins his second month in office, his team seeks to make progress on health care and tax overhauls long sought by Republicans.

3. RIGHT-WING PROVOCATEUR DISINVITED TO CONFERENCE

The move comes as Milo Yiannopoulos' attempt to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men falls flat with organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

4. RUSSIA'S AMBASSADOR TO U.N. DIES AT 64

Veteran diplomat Vitaly Churkin falls ill in his office at the mission and dies at a New York hospital.

5. NORTH KOREA DEMANDS JOINT PROBE OF APPARENT ASSASSINATION

Pyongyang's top envoy in Kuala Lumpur denounces Malaysia's investigation into the death of the half-brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated.

6. HOW SAME-SEX MARRIAGE MAY BE IMPACTING LGBT KIDS

Teen suicide attempts in the U.S. declined after same-sex marriage became legal and the biggest impact was among gay, lesbian and bisexual kids, a study finds.

7. TWISTERS RIP THROUGH CENTRAL TEXAS

Clean-up is underway after several tornadoes ripped the roofs from homes in San Antonio and toppled freight train cars near Austin.

8. WHERE A NEW TECHNOLOGY COULD BE TESTED

A bustling city street in the heart of Atlanta is being eyed as a real-world proving ground for self-driving vehicles.

9. PELICANS SEND MESSAGE WITH BLOCKBUSTER TRADE

The deal to pair DeMarcus Cousins with fellow big man Anthony Davis signals that New Orleans is serious about making a push for the NBA playoffs.

10. WHY BAO BAO IS LEAVING WASHINGTON

The National Zoo packs up its American-born panda cub for a one-way flight to China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.