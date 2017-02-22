10 things to know today

Any immigrant who is in the country illegally and is charged or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority, according to Homeland Security Department memos signed by Secretary John Kelly.

2. TRUMP CONDEMNS THREATS AGAINST JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTERS

With his somewhat delayed denunciation, Trump sought to reset his relationship with American Jews.

3. WHY IMMIGRANTS ARE RUSHING TO APPLY FOR U.S. CITIZENSHIP

Since Trump's executive orders on immigration, legal service organizations in Los Angeles, Maryland and New York said they've been fielding a rising number of calls and questions about how to become a citizen.

4. ISRAELI SOLDIER SENTENCED TO 18 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR KILLING WOUNDED PALESTINIAN

Leading nationalist Israeli politicians called any jail time unfair and urged an immediate pardon, while Palestinians dismissed Israel's justice system as a "joke."

5. DEADLINE LOOMS FOR DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE PROTEST CAMP

The Army Corps of Engineers says it won't extend a Wednesday deadline for Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents to vacate their encampment on federal land in North Dakota.

6. WHAT TESTOSTERONE TREATMENT DOES NOT DO FOR OLDER MEN

It did not improve older men's memory or mental function in the latest results from landmark government research that challenges the anti-aging claims of popular supplements.

7. OWNER OF BURGER KING AND TIM HORTONS IS BUYING POPEYES

Restaurant Brands International will pay $1.8 billion for the fried chicken chain with plans to accelerate its growth.

8. HOW FORMER WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARE HELPING OTHERS LEAVE HATE BEHIND

Groups and individuals are offering counseling, education and understanding to extremists seeking a way out.

9. KANSAS GOVERNOR TO VETO BIPARTISAN BILL TO HIKE INCOME TAXES

Gov. Sam Brownback has criticized the measure as harmful to middle-class families and small business owners but supporters say it's necessary to help close projected budget shortfalls.

10. MILO YIANNOPOULOS RESIGNS AS EDITOR OF BREITBART NEWS

The polarizing right-wing writer was by turns apologetic for comments he made about sexual relationships between boys and men and adamant he had been the subject of "a cynical media witch hunt."