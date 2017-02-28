What others are saying about president's speech

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.:

“When President Trump took office, I expected him to follow up on his campaign promises to create jobs and boost our manufacturing sector with concrete action. Instead, his first weeks in office have been focused on divisive executive orders and statements that cause America’s allies to question our leadership and commitment to global security.

“Since taking office, President Trump has not presented any specific plans to bolster small businesses, support working families or level the playing field for workers, and his speech tonight continued to come up short on details for improving the lives of Michiganders.

“At a time when our nation faces deep divisions and political polarization, it is critical that we come together as Americans and address the serious challenges facing our nation. I have always strived to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and remain open to working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress and the Administration to do what’s right for Michigan and our country.”

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.:

“We in Michigan believe actions speak louder than words. As Michigan’s U.S. senator, I will continue to hold the president accountable for real efforts to bring jobs home, strengthen our healthcare system rather than repeal it, and give every person a fair shot to work hard and be successful for themselves and their family.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland:

“In order to increase economic opportunity for everyone, we need to have an economy that works for everyone. It was very encouraging to hear President Trump place such a strong emphasis on policies that will grow the economy and restore opportunity for hardworking Americans. I look forward to working with the president to reform our nation’s outdated tax code and cut through the maze of regulatory red tape that is negatively impacting West Michigan manufacturers, hurting job creation and lowering productivity.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser:

“Tonight, President Donald J. Trump gave the American people his vision for a greater America. Our president has been aggressively working to fulfill his commitments to our country, and he is off to a great start. President Trump has a plan to bring jobs back to our country, including jobs right here in Michigan. He has fulfilled his commitment to nominate a Rule-of-Law Supreme Court Justice in the mold of the late Justice Scalia. He is working to solve the problems that face America, and he is putting our nation’s security first. It is time that Democrats, including Sen. Stabenow, stop obstructing, start leading, and give President Trump’s agenda a chance.”