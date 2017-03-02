10 things to know today

1. WHITE HOUSE STAFF TOLD TO KEEP MATERIALS THAT COULD BE LINKED TO RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN ELECTION

The memo follows Senate Democrats' request that records involving Trump team contacts with Russian officials or associates be preserved.

2. UNCERTAINTY ABOUT TRUMP'S INTENTIONS ON IMMIGRATION

During his first speech to Congress, Trump pledged to vigorously target people living in U.S. illegally, but he has also signaled he's open to a path to citizenship for some of them.

3. AP REVIEW FINDS IDAHO SCHOOL WAITED DAYS BEFORE REPORTING DISABLED STUDENT'S ASSAULT

School employees, not police, in the tiny town of Dietrich handled evidence and conducted interviews after a white student shoved a coat hanger between a black teammate's buttocks.

4. NORTH DAKOTA STANDS TO GAIN MORE THAN $110M IN REVENUE FROM CONTROVERSIAL PIPELINE

The tax windfall far outstrips the $33M in costs to police a section that's been the subject of intense protests over the last year.

5. TINY TUBES, FILAMENTS IN CANADIAN ROCK COULD BE OLDEST KNOWN FOSSILS - OR NOT

Experts say the evidence isn't clear-cut - it's not certain whether the microscopic features are remains of microbes or just lines in the rock.

6. THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE? NOT FOR THESE TWO

The president of the academy that awards the Oscars says two accountants responsible for mixing up the names of the best picture winner are permanently barred from returning.

7. WHY SCIENTISTS WANT TO BE ABLE TO FREEZE, THEN THAW, ORGANS

Freezing donated organs could enable them to be banked like blood or sperm, but first scientists must figure out how to prevent tissue damage caused by thawing.

8. WHAT WHITE SOX PLAYER SAYS HE HAD TO DO TO COVER UP ILLEGAL TRAVEL

Jose Abreu told a federal jury he ate pages of his passport during a flight that was part of a Cuban ballplayer smuggling operation.

9. WHO'S PAYING DEARLY FOR YAHOO SECURITY BREACHES

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer won't get her annual bonus or a potentially lucrative stock award because her management team reacted too slowly.

10. SMILE! SNAPCHAT PARENT DEBUTS ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE AT $17 A SHARE

Snap Inc.'s initial public offering is one of most hotly anticipated since Twitter hit the stock market in 2013.