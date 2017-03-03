Michigan GOP congressmen urge Sessions to recuse self

The GOP lawmakers' statements followed revelations late Wednesday that Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador last year that Sessions did not disclose when testifying in January before the Senate. Sessions had the talks when he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Republican Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, John Moolenaar of Midland and Justin Amash of Cascade Township said Thursday that Sessions should step aside from the Russian probe.

"The attorney general should have disclosed his contact with Russian officials at his nomination hearing, even though the contact came as part of his work on the Senate Armed Services Committee," Moolenaar said.

"He should clarify the comment he made during his hearing and he should recuse himself from oversight of the FBI's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. The FBI has so far led a tremendous investigation, and it should continue independently of the attorney general."

While traveling in Virginia, President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday afternoon that he has "total" confidence in Sessions and doesn't think the attorney general needs to recuse himself. Trump also said he "wasn't aware at all" that Sessions had spoken to the Russian envoy.

Amash tweeted Thursday morning that Sessions "must recuse himself from the Russia investigation."

Upton, the delegation's senior Republican, also said Sessions should recuse himself. "He should also clarify and answer any misconceptions or miscommunications regarding his confirmation hearing on these matters," Upton said.

Upton supports the ongoing investigations of the House and the Senate and "strongly" believes the FBI must answer all questions from the intelligence committees, he said. Upton was alluding to the fact that FBI has not acknowledged whether it's investigating connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"It is simply unacceptable for the FBI, or any federal agency, to not be completely forthcoming with the House and Senate intelligence committees," Upton said.

Other top Republicans in Congress calling for Sessions to recuse himself include Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Darrell Issa of California, as well as Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

Sessions, a policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, was specifically asked during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in January about reported contacts between members of Trump's campaign and Russian officials.

In response, Sessions told Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat: "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians."

Sessions' conversations in July and September last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were first reported by the Washington Post.

"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false," Sessions said in a statement late Wednesday.

The White House defended Sessions, saying the story was an attack on Sessions by partisan Democrats following Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.

"There's nothing to recuse himself (from)," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News. "He was 100 percent straight with the committee."

Democratic Reps. Dan Kildee of Flint Township, Debbie Dingell of Dearborn and Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, as well as Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing, each demanded that Sessions resign.

"The attorney general lied under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians. Corruption and lying by public officials cannot be tolerated whatsoever," Kildee said.

"Congress must call a bipartisan, independent and outside commission to investigate President Trump's political and financial connections to Russia. The American people deserve the truth."

"If these reports are true, Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately," Dingell said.

"Every day, we learn more troubling information about the Trump administration's relationship with Russia that further underscores the need for a bipartisan, independent investigation. The American people deserve answers and assurance that their leaders will protect our democratic institutions and the rule of law."

Lawrence tweeted: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath. That's called perjury. 1. Get him out of that role. 2. Prosecute him. #Sessions#Russia"

Detroit Rep. John Conyers led Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee in sending a letter Thursday to FBI Director James Comey and the federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C., in which they called for a criminal investigation into Sessions' statements before Congress regarding his communications with the Russian envoy.

"Efforts by Attorney General Sessions to assert that his testimony was not false or even misleading because he met with the Russian ambassador in his capacity as a senator, rather than a campaign representative, appear to be disingenuous at best, as the questions put to him did not in any way ask if the meeting was campaign related," the letter states.

"Given the importance of this investigation and the severity of our concerns about these latest developments, we are making several urgent and imperative requests today," including a full briefing on the ongoing Russian investigations.