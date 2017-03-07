10 things to know today

1. HOUSE GOP RELEASE BILL TO REPEAL OBAMACARE

The Republican plan is expected to cover fewer than the 20 million people insured now under the Affordable Care Act.

2. TRUMP ISSUES REVISED TRAVEL BAN

The new order leaves Iraq off the banned list, but still affects would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya, and bars refugees for four months.

3. WHERE TRUMP COULD GET ANSWERS TO UNFOUNDED WIRETAP CLAIM

"The intelligence community works for the president," says former Justice Dept. official Todd Hinnen, "so all he'd have to do is ask."

4. NORTH KOREA MISSILE TEST ADDS PRESSURE ON WHITE HOUSE

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to deploy a missile defense system in South Korea, says Press secretary Sean Spicer.

5. HOW BEN CARSON REFERS TO SLAVES

"There were other immigrants who came here on the bottom of slave ships," the new housing secretary says, drawing sharp criticism for the comparison.

6. WHAT HIGH COURT SAYS ABOUT TRANSGENDER CASE

Justices back out of a case of a transgender Virginia high school student who sued to use the boys' bathroom, leaving the rights issue to lower courts.

7. A HOST WHO FORGED 'PROFOUND LINK TO MOVIE LOVERS'

That's how colleague Ben Mankiewicz praises Robert Osborne, the genial face of Turner Classic Movies, who has died at 84.

8. 5-YEAR-OLD WINS OKLA. SPELLING BEE

Edith Fuller wins the Tulsa-area contest by correctly spelling "jnana" (juh-nah-nuh), which refers to Hindu meditation.

9. MUSHERS SET OUT ON 1,000-MILE IDITAROD

A lack of snow forces the start of the dogsled race to be changed from the Anchorage area to Fairbanks.

10. WHEN LEBRON CRIES

The NBA superstar reveals he's gotten teary-eyed watching "The Lion King."