10 things to know today

1. CBO: 24 MILLION WOULD LOSE HEALTH CARE UNDER GOP PLAN

The figures from Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts deal a blow to the GOP's drive to repeal and replace Obamacare.

2. WHY JUSTICE DEPT. NEEDS MORE TIME ON WIRETAP EVIDENCE

No credible information has emerged to back up the president's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.

3. BLIZZARD BARRELS TOWARD NORTHEAST

Forecasts call for as much as 20 inches of snow in New York City, with heavy accumulations also expected from Philadelphia to Maine.

4. WHO CLAIMS $435.3M POWERBALL PRIZE

An Indiana man comes forward to collect the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — but chooses to remain anonymous.

5. 'WE ARE GETTING GOUGED'

That's how Fla. House Speaker Richard Corcoran responds to an AP investigation that finds the state's top GOP lawmakers spent $253 million on legal fights in the last six years.

6. SEVERAL STATES SUPPORT HAWAII'S LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

A federal judge in Honolulu is scheduled to hear the motion Wednesday.

7. SCOTLAND TO HOLD NEW VOTE TO LEAVE UK

Scotland's leader says another independence referendum will take place in the next two years because Britain's "Brexit" is dragging Scotland out of the EU against its will.

8. BATTERY SAFETY RULES FOR PLANES STALL UNDER TRUMP

The new administration wants to cut red tape — including regulations that would stop international flights from carrying rechargeable batteries known to self-ignite.

9. WHERE CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS SURVIVE LONGER

Canadians with the disease that can lead to persistent lung infections live about 10 years longer than Americans with the same illness, new research shows.

10. HOW TO STREAM MARCH MADNESS WHEN BOSS ISN'T AROUND

All NCAA Tournament games will be available online, although many early round games will require a cable or satellite TV subscription password.