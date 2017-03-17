10 things to know today

1. HOW TRUMP'S BUDGET TARGETS BOTH GOP AND DEMOCRATIC FAVORITES

While it targets Democratic priorities like housing, community development and the environment, it also would slash GOP sacred cows like aid to rural schools and subsidized airline service to Trump strongholds.

2. WHITE HOUSE STANDS BY WIRETAP CLAIM DESPITE BIPARTISAN PRESSURE

White House spokesman Sean Spicer tells reporters Trump "stands by" the four tweets that sparked a firestorm that has threatened Trump's credibility with lawmakers.

3. WHY TRUMP TRAVEL BAN KEEPS RUNNING INTO LEGAL TROUBLE

Federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland have spelled out their major concern: the unusual record of statements by the president and his advisers suggesting the executive order's real purpose is to discriminate against Muslims.

4. HOW TO SAFEGUARD EMAIL ACCOUNTS FROM HACKERS

Details from the Department of Justice indictment of Russian hackers show that many people are still not taking routine precautions such avoiding reusing passwords and picking stronger ones.

5. FLORIDA GOVERNOR REASSIGNS CASE AFTER PROSECUTOR REFUSES TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY

State Attorney Aramis Ayala in Orlando has announced that her office will no longer seek the death penalty in any cases, prompting Gov. Rick Scott to take a case involving the killing of a police officer out of her hands.

6. DOCUMENTS SHOW MICHAEL FLYNN RECEIVED MORE THAN $67,000 FROM RUSSIAN COMPANIES

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is asking the Trump administration to provide a comprehensive record of the former national security adviser's contacts with foreign governments and interests.

7. WHERE A FAST-ACTING PARAMEDIC SAVED A BABY FROM A SUBMERGED SUV

The infant rescued in Illinois was one of seven siblings who survived a tragic chain of events that left one person dead in a house fire and second body recovered from the lake where the baby was found.

8. SOLDIERS TRAIN AT FIRST JUNGLE SCHOOL ESTABLISHED BY ARMY IN DECADES

The course in a Hawaii rainforest is part of a program to train soldiers for potential combat on terrain that looks more like islands and nations in the Pacific than arid Afghanistan and the deserts of the Middle East.

9. VOLCANIC EXPLOSION ON MOUNT ETNA INJURES 10 PEOPLE

The volcano in Sicily hurls molten rocks and steam that rains down on tourists, journalists and a scientist who scramble to escape the barrage.

10. WHO IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO BEAT A WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER

One day before top-seeded Kansas opens NCAA Tournament play, court officials release an affidavit that says freshman star Josh Jackson threatened to "beat" the woman during a confrontation in December.