10 things to know today

1. FBI PROBING TRUMP-RUSSIA LINKS

The agency director presents an extraordinary confirmation of an investigation the president has refused to acknowledge, dismissed as fake news and blamed on Democrats.

2. REALITY CATCHING UP WITH TRUMP ON RUSSIA

The president's headline-grabbing accusations and Twitter-friendly attacks crumble under the weight of sworn congressional testimony from some of the nation's top security officials.

3. NEIL GORSUCH GETS GRILLED BY DEMOCRATS

Trump's Supreme Court nominee seeks to take the edge off complaints that he has favored the wealthy and powerful in more than 10 years as a federal judge.

4. IVANKA TRUMP GETS WEST WING OFFICE

The first daughter is not getting an official government job, but she will receive government-issued communications devices and security clearance to access classified information.

5. MOST ELECTRONICS BANNED ON CERTAIN U.S.-BOUND FLIGHTS

Starting today, passengers taking nonstop flights to America from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries won't be able to bring laptops, iPads, cameras and some other devices in carry-on luggage.

6. BRITAIN TO START E.U. EXIT ON MARCH 29

The letter that British Prime Minister Theresa May sends next week will plunge Britain into a period of intense uncertainty.

7. WHERE AL-QAIDA STEPS UP VIOLENCE

Under pressure from U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, Syria's branch of the extremist group escalates precise, high-profile attacks against Assad's strongholds.

8. WHOSE COMPANY SEEKS MORE FOREIGN WORKERS

A Virginia winery owned by President Trump's son Eric applies to hire employees from overseas to pick grapes.

9. WHO BOOSTS BONDS AMID ACTS OF BIGOTRY

Alliances between American Jews and Muslims strengthen in response to the surge in bigoted rhetoric and harassment since the presidential election.

10. YOUTUBE REVERSES SOME RESTRICTIONS ON GAY-THEMED CONTENT

After several days of complaints, Google says it might have made a mistake in how it deems some gay-themed videos unsuitable for minors.