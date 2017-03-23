10 things to know today

1. KNIFE-WIELDING MAN LAUNCHES ATTACK IN LONDON

Five are killed, including the assailant, after he plows a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, then stabs a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

2. WHY TRUMP FEELS 'SOMEWHAT VINDICATED' ON WIRETAP CLAIM

Private communications of the president and his transition team may have been scooped up by U.S. intelligence officials monitoring other targets, a leading lawmaker says.

3. HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL IN PERIL

Trump dangles possible changes aimed at placating conservatives threatening to torpedo the bill.

4. WHICH ONE-TIME BUSINESS BEHEMOTH MAY FADE AWAY

Sears, continuing to lose staggering amounts of money, says there is "substantial doubt" that it will be able to keep its doors open.

5. U.S. TAKES STEP IN SYRIA'S CIVIL WAR

U.S. aircraft ferry Syrian Kurdish fighters and allied forces behind Islamic State lines. It's the first time American forces have provided an airlift for local forces on a combat operation in Syria.

6. PYONGYANG WEIGHS IN ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

North Korea has a criticism of the president he probably wasn't expecting: he's too much like Barack Obama.

7. WHAT'S SEEN AS FRESH SIGN OF OVERHEATING WORLD

The Arctic just set yet another record for low levels of sea ice.

8. BOYCOTT COULD COST GOOGLE HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS

AT&T, Verizon and other major advertisers are suspending their marketing campaigns on Google's YouTube site because their brands have been appearing alongside videos promoting terrorism and other unsavory subjects.

9. HOW UPCOMING 'CHIPS' MOVIE IS BEING RECEIVED

Hardcore fans of the old TV show are poised to hate it. And the real California Highway Patrol seems not quite sure what to make of it.

10. NEXT UP, OLD-FASHIONED DETECTIVE WORK

Authorities believe they've recovered Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey. The next step will be to determine that fact for sure.