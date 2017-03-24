10 things to know today

1. WHITE HOUSE: TIME FOR TALK HAS PASSED

Abandoning negotiations, Trump demands a make-or-break vote on health care legislation in the House, threatening to leave "Obamacare" in place and move on to other issues if Friday's vote fails.

2. AUTHORITIES ID UK ATTACKER

The 52-year-old Briton who was shot dead during the rampage near Parliament had a long criminal record and once was investigated for extremism — but was not on a terror watch list.

3. WHO'S THREATENING FILIBUSTER

Senate Democrats vow to impede Judge Neil Gorsuch's path to the Supreme Court, setting up a political showdown.

4. SURPRISING TURN IN PROBE OF THREATS

Israeli police nab a 19-year-old hacker who they say is the main suspect in the wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in the U.S.

5. HOW MILITARY GAME IS CHANGING IN SYRIA

The deepening U.S. involvement against Islamic State militants in northern Syria indicates the Pentagon will likely send even more troops in coming weeks.

6. RAPE CASE FUELS IMMIGRATION TENSION

A Maryland high school is thrust into the national immigration debate after a student is allegedly raped there by two students who came to the country illegally.

7. AP SOURCES: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO APPROVE KEYSTONE PIPELINE

The approval on Friday will end years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.

8. NEW WIKILEAKS DOCUMENTS LIFT VEIL ON HACKING

The documents point to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple's iPhones and Mac computers using techniques that users couldn't disable by resetting their devices.

9. WHAT'S CAUSING HOT DEBATE AMONG SCIENTISTS

New research says more cancer-causing mutations are due to random chance than heredity or poor lifestyle choices.

10. HOYAS CUT TIES WITH 'JT3'

John Thompson III is fired as Georgetown's basketball coach after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship.