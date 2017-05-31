10 things to know today

1. TOP COMMUNICATIONS AIDE EXITING WHITE HOUSE

The news comes as the president considers a broader shake-up amid rising anxiety over investigations into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia.

2. COP CAUGHT UP IN CONTROVERSY LOSES JOB

The police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice is fired for failing to disclose that he had been forced out of another department before Cleveland hired him.

3. WHERE INVESTIGATORS COURTED TROUBLE

A man probing working conditions at the Chinese company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the AP is told.

4. MICHAEL FLYNN BENDS IN FACE OF SUBPOENAS

The ex-NSA adviser will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

5. WHY PENTAGON IS FEELING UPBEAT

In a missile defense test, an interceptor that is key to protecting U.S. territory from a North Korean attack destroys a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean.

6. FATAL STABBINGS DEEPEN PORTLAND'S UNEASE ABOUT WHITE SUPREMACIST ACTIVITY

Some worry that the famously tolerant community could see a resurgence of the hostilities that once earned it the nickname "Skinhead City."

7. U.S. HOPING HISTORY DOESN'T REPEAT

As the U.S.-led coalition ratchets up operations in Syria, there are concerns about a repeat of what happened in Iraq, where $1 billion in weapons supplied to local fighters is unaccounted for.

8. WHAT MILESTONE AMAZON HAS REACHED

The e-commerce giant's stock tops $1,000 for the first time.

9. 'WE WILL NOT QUIT OR OPERATE IN FEAR'

Ariana Grande and other pop stars will play a charity concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at the singer's concert there.

10. BASEBALL METES OUT DISCIPLINE

Giants reliever Hunter Strickland receives a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper is penalized four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl.