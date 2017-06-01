10 things to know today

1. KEY PLAYER COULD EXIT GLOBAL WARMING PACT

The White House signals that Trump is likely to pull the U.S. out of the landmark Paris climate accord.

2. TROUBLING QUESTION TRAILS DEADLY ATTACK IN KABUL

Investigators will seek to understand how insurgents managed to get an explosives-packed tanker truck into one of the best-protected areas of the Afghan capital.

3. WHO'S VICTIM OF GROWING BACKLASH

Kathy Griffin loses a decade-long gig ringing in the new year for CNN, fallout from her video displaying a likeness of President Trump's severed head.

4. DIPLOMATS HOLD URGENT MEETING ON VENEZUELA

Foreign ministers from across the Western Hemisphere struggle to reach a concensus on how best to resolve Venezuela's worsening political and financial crises.

5. WHAT HELPED SOW SEEDS OF OPIOID EPIDEMIC

A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped convince doctors that the powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do.

6. CALIFORNIA STUDYING STATE-FUNDED HEALTH CARE

The longshot proposal benefiting the state's residents could be paid for with a sales tax hike and a new tax on business revenue, a report says.

7. WHERE NASA IS SETTING ITS SIGHTS

A spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year on a mission to better understand how stars like ours work.

8. OBAMAS DECIDE TO BUY IN WASHINGTON

Barack and Michelle Obama are paying $8.1 million for the home they've been renting in a tony D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

9. WHY SCOTT PELLEY IS LOSING 'CBS EVENING NEWS' ANCHOR JOB

The network's effort to brand itself as the home of hard-edged newscasts has achieved commercial success in the morning, but not so much in the evening.

10. FINALS PICK UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF WITH CAVS-WARRIORS III

After a six-month regular season and three rounds of playoffs, the NBA Finals are right back where they ended last June.