10 things to know today

The White House says President Trump wants to allow a "swift and thorough" investigation into James Comey's ouster and his campaign's possible ties to Russia.

2. ONE LONDON BRIDGE ATTACKER WAS KNOWN TO AUTHORITIES

Khuram Shazad Butt had once appeared in a documentary about Islamic State group supporters in the UK, and neighbors had reported him for trying to lure local youngsters into his jihadist campaign.

3. WHO WAS FIRST TO TAKE STAND IN BILL COSBY SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

Prosecutors chose not the woman Cosby is charged with abusing, but another woman who testified he violated her in the mid-1990s - their attempt to show a pattern of predatory behavior.

4. REPORT SUGGESTS RUSSIAN HACKERS ATTACKED U.S. VOTING SOFTWARE SUPPLIER

A classified report leaked to The Intercept indicates the hacking penetrated further into voting systems than previously known - and now the alleged leaker of the document, Reality Leigh Winner, faces charges.

5. WHY TOP-RANKING U.S. DIPLOMT IN CHINA HAS RESIGNED

State Department officials familiar with David Rank's resignation say he cited President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord as a reason.

6. TRIAL OF OFFICER CHARGED IN DEATH OF PHILANDO CASTILE OPENS WITH SHARPLY DIFFERING ACCOUNTS

The prosecution and defense offered sharply different accounts of whether the Officer Jeronimo Yanez saw Castile's handgun before Yanez began firing.

7. SIX-MONTH-OLD DIES AFTER STABBING THAT WOUNDED HER MOTHER, SISTER

Detectives in California are searching for the girl's grandmother, who was once charged with stabbing her son.

8. WHAT EXPERTS SAY OFTEN MOTIVATES VIOLENT ATTACKS IN THE WORKPLACE

Attackers are often seeking revenge against employers, romantic partners or co-workers they believe have wronged them.

9. WHICH MARKET TREND APPLE IS OUT TO DOMINATE NEXT

The HomePod is a smart speaker that aims to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google Home, but will also be marketed as a way to listen to and discover new music.

10. ARTIST RECREATES NEW YORK CITY BODEGA USING FELT

The piece is intended to generate conversation about the loss of mom-and-pop stores, and includes everything from felt ice cream to a felt bodega cat.