10 things to know today

1. HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HOPES TO COUNTER COMEY

The White House and its allies are crafting a strategy aimed at undermining the fired FBI director's credibility in advance of his highly anticipated congressional testimony.

2. BILL COSBY'S CHIEF ACCUSER TAKES STAND

Andrea Constand, telling her story publicly for the first time, says the comedian violated her after giving her three blue pills that left her paralyzed and helpless.

3. ATTACKER TARGETS POLICE AT FAMED FRENCH CATHEDRAL

An assailant wielding a hammer attacks officers guarding Notre Dame, crying "this is for Syria" before being shot and wounded by police.

4. FRESH DETAILS EMERGE IN LONDON BRIDGE RAMPAGE

Among the three attackers was an Italian man who told authorities he "wanted to be a terrorist."

5. TRUMP INJECTS U.S. INTO DISPUTE AMONG MIDEAST ALLIES

The president sides with Saudi Arabia and other countries against Qatar in a dispute that threatens to disrupt efforts to defeat the Islamic State group and counter Iran.

6. WHAT ACCUSED LEAKER POSTED ON FACEBOOK

Before she was charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter, Reality Leigh Winner shared sometimes scathing opinions on Trump and his policies for the whole world to see.

7. REASSURING NEWS FOR BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS WHO WANT TO HAVE CHILDREN

A study shows that those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby.

8. MILESTONE FOR WOOD TECHNOLOGY

Officials in Portland, Oregon, approve a construction permit for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation, using a technology called cross-laminated timber.

9. WHOSE HOUSEHOLD IS GROWING BY TWO

George and Amal Clooney welcome the birth of twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

10. DAVID BECKHAM'S QUEST TO BRING MLS TEAM TO MIAMI ADVANCES

Miami Dade County approves a key part of the Beckham group's plan to assemble a nine-acre plot and build a 25,000-seat soccer stadium.